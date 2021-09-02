Saira Banu has been admitted to Hinduja hospital after complaining of chest congestion. As per the latest reports, the 77-year-old veteran actress has been kept in ICU and has left ventricular failure.

The actress was left devastated after her husband Dilip Kumar's death a month ago. Doctors have revealed that the family would decide whether to go ahead with angiography in a few days. Her condition is said to be stable.

Saira's health update

Apart from heart ailment, Saira has also been suffering from high diabetes and breathing problems. "She is fine, she has completely stabilised, and we will be moving her out of the ICU either tonight or tomorrow. It will be cured. We first need to control her diabetes," ETimes reported her doctor saying. The family has reportedly said, "We are not in a hurry to go in for the angiography. We will decide in 4 or 5 days."

"Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle. Currently, she is in the ICU but overall is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending," the family had earlier told a leading website. Saira Banu's husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in July at the age of 98.

Dharmendra's last conversation with Saira Banu

Veteran actor Dharmendra had revealed that he spoke to Saira Banu a few days back. He added that she had revealed that she was not keeping well. "I couldn't reach her and she had called back. She told me that she has not been keeping well...I did not ask too many questions but you can understand how she must be feeling after Dilip Kumar passed away," he told a leading website.