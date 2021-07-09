Dilip Kumar might have passed onto his heavenly abode but he has left behind a legacy that's unbreachable and untameable. Dilip Kumar passed away due to prolonged illness on July 7, 2021. And the world came crashing down for his wife of over five decades, Saira Banu.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's love story knew no bounds. Despite being 22 years younger than Dilip Kumar, Banu never let age come in between the two of them. Time, age, showbiz, or religion; nothing could shake the strong bond they had. After Saira Banu reportedly suffered a miscarriage during the early years of marriage, the couple couldn't conceive again.

No regrets

In an interview, Dilip Kumar had opened up about not having any kids of their own to pass on the rich legacy and heritage to. The superstar had said that it would have been great if they had their own children, but there were no regrets. He added that despite having no child of their own, there was no scope for lack of contentment.

Dilip Kumar had also said that since he comes from a large family with many nieces and nephews and grandchildren; they have many people to share their joys and sorrows with.

"But we have no regrets. We are both submissive to the will of God. As for incompleteness, I must tell you that neither Saira nor I can complain of a lack of contentment. It is enough for us that we have our families to share our happiness and our small dismays with. We feel we are lucky to be there for them when they need us," he had told Hindustan Times.

Dilip Kumar's body was laid to rest with full state honours. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also visited Dilip Kumar's home to pay his last respect.