The successful moon shot on Wednesday has come like a booster shot for the officials of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is now gearing up for a mission to the Sun. India on Wednesday evening successfully landed its moon lander near the South Pole of the moon.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- is at India's rocket port in Sriharikota and is getting ready for the launch.

ISRO will be sending up its Aditya-L1, a coronagraphy satellite, on a PSLV rocket to study the solar atmosphere towards the end of August or early September.

According to the ISRO, the spacecraft will be placed into a halo orbit around the first Lagrange point, L1, of the Sun-Earth system.

The satellite around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without occultation/eclipses.

The Aditya-L1 satellite -- named after the Sun God -- will be carried by Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

ISRO has also slated a flight to Venus -- Venus Mission -- in 2024. Whether it is going to be a 'Night Flight to Venus' will be known later.

(With inputs from IANS)