While the former Chief Minister has accepted the decision of his party colleague to join the electoral battle, his arch-rival in Kashmir Valley Mehbooba Mufti has ruled out contesting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the announcement of Mehbooba Mufti not to join the electoral battle her party PDP will contest Assembly elections with a chief ministerial face.

PDP has fielded Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara assembly segment which is the traditional seat of Muftis.

While announcing her decision not to contest the Assembly elections, Mehbooba Mufti cited the limited power of the Chief Minister in the Union Territory. She emphasized that even as Chief Minister, she wouldn't be able to implement her party's agenda.

Mehbooba Mufti reflected on her past experiences as chief minister, including withdrawing FIRs against 12,000 persons and initiating talks with separatists. She questioned whether such actions would be possible under the current setup.

When asked about Omar Abdullah's change of heart on contesting the polls, Mehbooba Mufti highlighted the limitations of power in the union territory, stating that even as Chief Minister, one would have to rely on the lieutenant governor for even minor decisions.

Mehbooba criticises NC-Cong alliance

Mehbooba Mufti criticized the alliance between the National Conference and Congress, stating that their partnership is solely for the sake of power, unlike her party's alliances, which have always been based on a clear agenda.

Mehbooba Mufti emphasized that her party is fighting for a bigger cause, committed to implementing its agenda, and has always done so in the past, unlike other parties. She reiterated the importance of addressing the Kashmir issue and restoring Article 370.

Mehbooba adamant on her earlier stand

Mehbooba Mufti has earlier repeatedly announced that she will never contest assembly elections as long as Article 370 is not restored. Mehbooba Mufti said this is more of an emotional issue for her.

"Whenever I took an oath it was under two constitutions, the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and the constitution of India with two flags at the same time. It is more of an emotional issue, maybe it's foolish on my part," she said.

She asserted that whenever she takes an oath she wants to take it with two constitutions when it comes to assembly. On November 6, 2022, Mehbooba Mufti said that participating in the next assembly election was not her priority.

"Attaining power is not my priority. We are fighting to save our very existence because those at the helm of the affairs are trying to destroy our existence," she said.

Earlier in December 2021, Mehbooba Mufti had announced that she would not contest elections till Article 370 is restored in Jammu and Kashmir. She added that statehood was not their demand.