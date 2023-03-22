Amid demand by the national parties to restore statehood to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, People's Democratic Party president and former Chief Minister Mehboob Mufti on Wednesday said she will never contest assembly elections as long as Article 370 is not restored.

Talking with a news agency, Mehbooba Mufti said this is more of an emotional issue for her.

"Whenever I took an oath it was under two constitutions, the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and the constitution of India with two flags at the same time. It is more of an emotional issue, maybe it's foolish on my part," the PDP president said.

She asserted that whenever she will take an oath she wants to take it with two constitutions when it comes to assembly. On November 6, 2022, Mehbooba Mufti said that participating in the next assembly election was not her priority.

"Those at the helm of the affairs are hell-bent to stifle dissent voice. An atmosphere of fear, hatred, and uncertainty has been created in Jammu and Kashmir. In such an atmosphere participating in the election is an important question for me," she said.

"Attaining power is not my priority. We are fighting to save our very existence because those at the helm of the affairs are trying to destroy our existence," she said.

Earlier in December 2021, Mehbooba Mufti had announced that she will not contest elections till Article 370 is restored in Jammu and Kashmir. She added that statehood was not their demand.

Omar already announced not to contest assembly elections

Earlier on November 3, 2022. National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah had announced that Omar Abdullah would not contest assembly elections till J&K's statehood is restored. Farooq said Omar has already clarified that he will not contest elections till the statehood of J&K is restored.

In 2020 after his release from prolonged detention, Omar Abdullah had said he will not contest assembly elections till J&K remains a Union Territory. Omar argued that he had been a leader of the state, and it was the most empowered assembly in the country, and that he cannot and will not be a member of what is now one of the most disempowered assemblies in the country.