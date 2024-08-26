Within minutes after announcing to contest the Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asked his rival the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to withdraw its candidates and support the National Conference as the agenda of both parties is the same.

Reacting to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's statement on Saturday in which she offered to withdraw her candidates from elections provided the NC supported her agenda, Omar said there is not much difference between the agenda of both parties.

He accused the PDP of incorporating key elements of the JKNC's manifesto into its own, essentially copying their agenda.

Omar Abdullah was speaking at a public meeting in Ganderbal, where he is likely to contest the election as an NC candidate.

Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of unity among regional parties in the face of the upcoming assembly elections. He lamented the disunity among regional parties, stating that it had silenced their collective voice and left them vulnerable to challenges. He urged regional parties to stand together to proudly fly their flag, enact their laws, and maintain a special status within the Indian Constitution.

Omar Abdullah criticized PDP President Mehbooba Mufti for offering support to the JKNC on the condition that the NC adopt the PDP's agenda. He remarked that the PDP's manifesto released on Saturday was essentially a copy of the JKNC's manifesto. He urged the PDP to withdraw its candidates and join forces with the JKNC for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir.

What Mehbooba said on Saturday?

While releasing the election manifesto of her party, the Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that her party would not contest Assembly elections provided both the NC and Congress support her party's agenda.

She extended full support to the National Conference and Congress alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections if they agree to support PDP's manifesto.

Mehbooba said she would extend unconditional support without fighting any seat in the Union Territory.

The PDP's agenda prioritizes the resolution of the Kashmir issue and the opening of routes.

Mehbooba stated, "If the Congress and NC are ready to accept our agenda, we will tell them to contest on all the seats, and we will support them." This implies that the PDP is willing to forgo contesting seats if the Congress and NC commit to their agenda.