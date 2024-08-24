Terming abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A as unconstitutional and illegal, the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday promised to restore the "original" status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In its manifesto, released by the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar, the party called for dialogue and reconciliation to solve all vexed issues.

"The PDP remains unwavering in its commitment to resolving the Kashmir issue, recognizing it as the cornerstone for lifting the people of Jammu & Kashmir out of the persistent cycle of violence and unrest", the party said, adding " Drawing inspiration from the legacy of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who championed the path of dialogue and reconciliation alongside former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the NDA regime and Manmohan Singh in the UPA era, the PDP firmly believes that meaningful engagement is the only way forward".

"The unconstitutional and illegal revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019 has further complicated the Kashmir issue, deepening the alienation felt by the people of the region", the party observed.

The PDP promised to restore the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly scrapped and is committed to restoring Jammu and Kashmir to its original status, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and their rights are safeguarded.

Promises return of Kashmiri Pandits

"We are committed to the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland, ensuring they are welcomed back as honoured members of our community", the party observed and promised, "We will strive for taking all the stakeholders on board to secure a closure to this humanitarian crise".

"This is not just a return, but a restoration of the cultural and spiritual essence of Kashmir", the party observed and promised to revoke the present one BHK scheme to a minimum allocation of two BHK apartments for every returning family"

The party also promised to support the young entrepreneurs from the Kashmir Pandit community with special tax benefits, credit facilities, and other benefits to establish business units in the Valley.

"Development of existing temples with Sarai facilities for facilitating the ease of accommodation and promotion of religious circuit" the party promised and assured to devise a sustenance policy for Non-Migrants who did not migrate during 1990. This is a pledge to heal past wounds and rebuild a united and harmonious Kashmir.

PDP's 12 promises to solve Kashmir problem