Ten candidates filed their nomination papers for different Assembly seats across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

While seven candidates filed their nominations in Kashmir Valley, three candidates filed their nomination papers for the first phase of elections which will be held on September 18.

Candidates of regional parties namely the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, and Apni Party filed their nomination papers. However, not even a single candidate of two national parties namely the BJP and Congress has filed their papers so far.

Former Jammu and Kashmir minister and senior NC leader Sakina Itoo filed her nomination from Damhal Hanji Pora, in the Kulgam district.

Chairman of the PDP's parliamentary board Mohammad Sartaj Madni filed his nomination from Devsar, while the party's general secretary Mehboob Beg filed the nomination papers from the Anantnag seat.

Apni Party's Abdul Majeed Padder filed his nomination from Damhal Hanji Pora, while party leader Mohammad Altaf Mir submitted papers from Pampore, the officials said. People's Conference's Nazir Ahmad Laway filed nomination papers from Kulgam.

Independent candidate Asif Nabi Dar submitted his nomination papers from the Pulwama Assembly seat.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the 16 Assembly constituencies in the Kashmir valley is August 27. Eight seats from the Jammu region are also going to polls in the first phase.

2 candidates file nomination in Ramban District

Two candidates today filed their nomination papers in Ramban district.

According to Returning Officers for Assembly Constituencies AC 54-Ramban and AC 55-Banihal two candidates, one each today filed their nomination papers.

The candidate, Imtiaz Ahmed Shan from PDP, filed his nomination papers in AC 55-Banihal and Suteesh Kumar filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from AC 54-Ramban.

The last day for filing of nomination papers is August 27, 2024, up to 3:00 pm.

National Conference's Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy filed his nomination papers for the Doda seat.

Suharwardy, accompanied by dozens of his supporters, reached the Returning Officer (RO) at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Doda and filed his nomination papers on NC's ticket.