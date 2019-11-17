Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he has decided to live by 'New Rules' after meeting international singer Dua Lipa, who kick-started her maiden concert in India on Saturday. The actor claims that he taught her some dance moves.

After singer Katy Perry, Dua Lipa is another International sensation to perform at the One Plus Music Festival in Mumbai, India. She was all thrilled with her first-ever visit. She posted on her Instagram, "So excited to go back to India this week!! I've never had the chance to perform infront of you and i'm excited to share the stage with sweeet mutha KPez @katyperry !!!! Yaaaaay x."

Dua Lipa arrived in the city earlier this morning for her first-ever live concert at One Plus Music Festival in India. Shah Rukh Khan, who is commendably referred to as King Khan in the global arena, interacted with the 2-time Grammy Award and 3-time BRIT Award-winner and Britsh-Kosovan superstar.

The Bollywood superstar was all thrilled to meet Dua Lipa. After interacting with her, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram page to share some photos. He also wrote, "Have decided to live by 'New Rules' and who better to learn them from but @dualipa herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady.... & her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert Tonite. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage."

Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with international artists like Marshmello, Diplo and Akon. He has also interacted with Chris Martin's Coldplay, DJ Snake, and lady Gaga during their respective India visits. He has graced global platforms ranging from Ted Talks to The World Economic Forum to Yale University. Now, Dua Lipa is the latest international celeb to meet him.

Since arriving in style in 2015, Dua Lipa's debut album has eclipsed 4 million sales worldwide and spawned 40 million single sales. It is officially the most-streamed album by a female artist in Spotify history. She is also the youngest female solo artist ever to hit 1 billion views on YouTube for the video for "New Rules", her # 1 anthem for female empowerment in 2017.

Dua has won 3BRITS for British Female Artist, British Breakthrough Artist in 2018 and Best British Single for "One Kiss" with Calvin Harris in 2019, along with 2 Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity", her collaboration with Silk City at the61st Annual Grammy Awards. To date, her music has become a mainstay across all streaming platforms, where she has amassed over 6 billion streams.

Dua's latest track "Don't Start Now" is already on track to becoming a worldwide smash, having debuted at no 1 on The iTunes global Chart and is in the Top 10 of global Spotify and Shazam charts. It'salready Top 10 in numerous official country charts around the world and is the#1 most added track at US Pop radio on release. "Don't Start Now" is taken from Dua's highly anticipated new album which is due out in 2020.