Soon after Alia Bhatt's photoshoot pictures for Filmfare magazine appeared on social media, the actress and the team was accused of copying the shoot from one of international singer Dua Lipa's ad shoot. However, Alia did not take long to deny the allegation with a clarification.

One Instagram page Diet Sabya accused Alia and the Filmfare team of copying the concept of Dua's ad photoshoot for the actress cover shoot. Having noticed the allegation, Alia posted an Instagram story with a collage of the two pictures and a clarification. Alia said that she had shot for the cover of the magazine much before Dua posted her picture on social media.

"I shot for this cover on the 6th of February 2019. If I am not mistaken, the apparent reference was only uploaded on the 24th of Feb. Not to go all True Detective on you guys but give a girl some credit. Toodles," she wrote in the Instagram story.

Both the pictures show the two subjects posing in denim with similar background and aesthetic effects. Diet Sabya too sarcastically shared Alia's Instagram story "@aliabhatt you win", followed by a laughing emoji. There are some other pictures from the shoot that show Alia and her Kalank co-actor Varun Dhawan posing sensuously.

Meanwhile, Alia will soon be seen romancing Varun in the movie Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The teaser of the film was released some time ago, and was highly appreciated. However, a section of the audience had found the film similar to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's style of movies. Nonetheless, fans are now waiting for the trailer of Kalank. The movie will hit the screens on April 17.