Kiara Advani seems to be ready to make her debut in Kollywood. After Tollywood and Bollywood, the actress is foraying into Tamil films in Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie, directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Rumours are rife that the makers of Sivakarthikeyan's next movie have approached her to play the female lead in the untitled flick, presently referred to as SK 17. The talks are underway and nothing has been finalised yet.

It is said to be a two-heroine project and the hunt for the second heroine is on. A few actresses have been approached for the role.

Kiara Advani started her acting career with Fugly in Bollywood. She made her South debut with Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu and thereafter she was part of Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Currently, Kiara Advani is busy with a couple of movies that include Kabir Singh, remake of Telugu hit movie Arjun Reddy, and Laxmmi Bomb, remake of Tamil movie Kanchana.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has admitted that his recent movie Mr Local has failed to set the box office on fire. He promises to entertain the audience with good content in the future.

He has a few movies in hand and will be working on R Ravikumar, PS Mithran and Pandiraj's movies each before moving on to Vignesh Shivan's flick.