Avengers: Endgame has got a solid opening at the Chennai box officer. After shattering the first-day records of Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith's Viswasam, the movie retained the momentum to rule the collection centres in the capital city of Tamil Nadu in its first weekend.

The Hollywood movie, which is released in Tamil and English languages, managed to outperform the local movies that include previous-week film Kanchana 3. Avengers: Endgame has minted Rs 3.91 crore from 537 shows which is considered to be a huge number for an English flick.

Kanchana 3, which had got a good start, was overshadowed by Avengers: Endgame. In the second weekend, the Tamil film has earned Rs 1.20 crore from 294 shows. The 10-day total collection of the flick stands at Rs 5.46 crore.

Nani's Telugu film Jersey is in the third place at the Chennai box office. From 24 shows, it has collected Rs 4.16 lakh to take its total tally to 42.66 lakh till date. Vivek's critically-acclaimed film Vellai Pookal has raked in 2.74 lakh from 45 shows to take its total tally to Rs 10.92 lakh in 10 days in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Newly-released Tamil film Oru Yamandan Premakadha has earned Rs 1.45 lakh from 12 shows.

The collection of Adhi's Natpe Thunai dropped less than a lakh in its fourth weekend from 15 shows. The total collection of the flick now stands at Rs 2.73 crore.