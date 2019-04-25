Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3 has struck gold at the box office despite getting mixed reviews from the critics and audience. The fourth film in the Muni franchise has now become breached into Rs 100 crore club at the worldwide box office.

The movie was released in over 1,500 screens in India and estimated to be over 2,000 screens worldwide. Kanchana 3 saw the light of the day in Tamil and Telugu on April 19.

"#Kanchana3 in Tamil and Telugu Worldwide Gross Crosses 100Cr Mark in first Week..#K3WorldWide100Cr Double "MASS HIT" at Boxoffice

Congrats @sunpictures @offl_Lawrence @Vedhika4u @OviyaaSweetz @nikkitamboli @AntonyLRuben @vetrivisuals @Kabirduhansingh @ConzeptNoteOff [sic]," movie tracker Ramesh Bala posted.

The Raghava Lawrence-starrer is now the third movie in Kollywood after Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam to achieve this feat. The large chunk of its business is contributed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Telangana.

The previous instalment of the movie had hit the century in 50 days, but Kanchana 3 has breached into the century club in a about a week.

As per the trade trackers, people of all age group are fans of the franchise although family and kids remain their hardcore fan base. As a result, the multilingual has repeatedly struck the chord with the viewers with its content.

The latest movie too is about the hero, who is scared of ghosts, played by Raghava Lawrence (appears in dual role of Kaali and Raghava). What happens when he is possessed with the ghost is the crux of the story.