Actress Anushka Shetty is set to enact Rani Lakshmi Bai on screens after Kangana Ranaut did it in Manikarnika. The Baahubali actress is said to be essaying this role in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

It is known that Anushka Shetty has roped in to play an important role in director Surender Reddy's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Several speculations made about the details of her character, but none turned out to be true. However, sources close to the film unit have now revealed that Lakshmi Bai, the Rani of Jhansi and her role reveals the heroics of the unsung freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy.

The source reveals that Anushka Shetty was the natural choice for this role in Sye Raa. "It's an impactful role and the film's director Surender Reddy felt an actress with great market image and aura can pull this role off. As Anushka was earlier parts of quite a few female-centric films, she was a natural choice," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Anushka Shetty is also said to be giving her voiceover for the film Sye Raa. "The film opens with Anushka narrating the story, and she further takes the audience through to the rest of the film. Her voice will help in accentuating the surreal experience for the audience," the source added.

If we are to go by Rathnavelu's recent tweet, we can assume that Anushka Shetty has already completed shooting for her role in Sye Raa. He tweeted on June 24, "Syeraa shooting completed !!Thanx to each n every member of Team Syeraa for their hard work n cooperation .A memorable journey indeed!! Movie has shaped out extremely well. Kick started the DI too @KonidelaPro @DirSurender."

Now, Anushka Shetty fans are eagerly waiting to see her look in Sye Raa. Many of them are eager to compare it with Kangana Ranaut's look in Manikarnika, which was released in the cinema halls on January 25 and become a big hit at the worldwide box office. It should be seen when the makers will reveal it.