The fans of Anushka Shetty have been sending 'get well soon' messages to her following the reports which claimed that she suffered an injury on the sets of her Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, but the latest reports emerging on social media say that the actress is fit and fine.

As per the latest buzz, Anushka Shetty is working on her other project Silence, which stars Madhavan. She has informed her associates to clarify the rumours and a Whatsapps conversation apparently with the director has now surfaced online.

Although there is no authenticity on the purported screen shot of the conversation, her online fans club are sharing it on social media sites.

Earlier, there were reports that Anushka Shetty got her leg fractured after suffering the injury during the shooting of Mega Star Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She was taking treatment and had maintained secrecy over the development, reports said.

Indeed, some reports had claimed that Anushka Shetty was in bed rest and not attending the shooting of Silence. This came as a worrying piece of news to fans, who prayed for her quick recovery.

An official confirmation is awaited on the issue.

Anushka Shetty, who is the rumoured girlfriend of Prabhas, will be seen as an NRI businesswoman. As per the rumours, she is a deaf and dumb in the multilingual flick. Hemant Madhukar of 125 KM and Vastadu Naa Raju fame is directing the film which is funded by People Media Factory.