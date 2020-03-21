Rajinikanth is the latest celebrity to join the list of celebrities to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew'. The Tamil superstar, who is now preparing to foray into politics, has urged people to support the call given by the BJP leader.

In his video message, Rajinikanth said, "With the Prime Minister calling for Janata Curfew on 22 March, India prepares to avoid crucial stage 3 community transmission of Coronavirus in the country. Italy tried implementing similar nationwide curfew to prevent Stage 3, but due to the lack of support from the netizens, the efforts failed, resulting in the death of thousands of people to the pandemic, [sic]"

"We don''t want such a crisis in India and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion and participate in the Janata Curfew by strictly staying indoors and practising social distancing. In these crucial times let us also remember and thank the selfless service of all the doctors, nurses, and medical workers by participating in the nationwide appreciation and prayers at 5 pm tomorrow,"

His message comes after his friend and actor Kamal Haasan tagged him along with a few others to support the Prime Minister's call on Twitter. He tweeted, "I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Minister's call for #JantaCurfew. In this extraordinary situation, we have to take extraordinary measures. It's a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can Stay Safe. (1/2)"

"I call upon my fans,my friends and my people in support of the cause on 22nd March Sunday, 7am to 9pm #JantaCurfew (2/2). [sic]" he wrote.

To fight against the deadly Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his address to the nation on 19 March, has urged the Indian public to practice 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 by staying indoors between 7 am and 9 pm.