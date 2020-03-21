"Baby Doll" fame Kanika Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to be infected with COVID 19. The singer made headlines for hiding her travel details at the airport and not quarantining post her return from London. She also faced backlash on Twitter for heading to Lucknow the very next day she landed in India and partied with close to 100 people. The guest list included noted politicians and bureaucrats. Currently, Kanika Kapoor, who is tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, has been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow.

However, the singer is unhappy with the way doctors in the hospital are treating her. Speaking to the media, Kanika said that she is not given food or any medicine at the premise and the doctors are ill-treating her and behaving as if she is a criminal.

International Business Times brings to you excerpts from the interview of Kanika's travel history, Why she didn't quartine herself despite showing symptoms of COVID 19.

Kanika spills the beans on her travel history

How is it possible for a person to skip screening at immigration while coming on an international flight? I was properly screened at the Mumbai airport and I stayed in the city for a day." Moving on, Kanika said that due to the pandemic, since no work was happening because of the industry lockdown, her parents suggested that she came to Lucknow. Thereafter, Kanika Kapoor, who, as we speak, is in the isolation ward in Mumbai, said that since on March 11,

Kanika blames the Government

There was no advisory issued by the government on anyone traveling from abroad to be under self-quarantine, therefore, I did not do the needful. I was the one who insisted on the health officials in Lucknow to take my samples for checking and on my friend's advice, I called the helpline numbers, and after constantly insisting to be checked, the CMO sent people to take her samples. From Monday till then, I had confined myself to my room. The moment I felt sick, I called up the authorities. So, tell me, who's been lax?

On doctors illtreating her

The hospital room has mosquitoes and is full of dust. I am being ill-treated here and it feels like I'm in jail. They are behaving as if I am a criminal for no fault of mine. I have been here since 11 am and all I have been given is a small bottle of water to drink. I've been asking these people to give me something to eat but I've only been given two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it. I am so hungry; I haven't even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have a fever, I've informed them, but no one has attended to me. The food I brought with me has been taken away. I can't even eat anything that's given to me as I am allergic to some foods. I am hungry, thirsty and I feel miserable here. I asked the doctor to attend me and to get the room cleaned, he said to me that this was not a five-star hotel where I should expect that kind of treatment. He said that the authorities are going to file an FIR against me for withholding information and not disclosing my illness. These are the kind of threats being given to me.

As per reports, Kanika Kapoor has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

According to police, Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow on March 11 and was found COVID-19 positive at the airport. She had traveled to London, UK, a few days back. She was asked by the authorities to quarantine herself for the required period as per the rules. However, she ignored the instructions and went on with her social engagements. Kapoor had stayed at the city's Taj Mahal hotel.

The FIR registered against her in Lucknow on March 20, as reported by news agency ANI, read, "Ms Kanika Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow on 14.03.2020 (sic). She had traveled to London, UK, a few days back. Upon her arrival on 14.03.2020 (sic), she was found COVID-19 positive at the airport and was instructed to quarantine herself at her home. But flouting the rules and instructions, she took part in various social events in Lucknow."