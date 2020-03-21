Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor lands in trouble after being tested positive for COVID-19. After attending a party in Taj Lucknow with hundreds of other politics and bureaucrats and acting negligently. She has been charged disobeying to the law and order.

As per sources, "An FIR was lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),"

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the Lucknow chief medical officer.

Two more FIRs are likely to be filed against the singer at the Hazratganj and Gomtinagar police stations as she had visited at least three gatherings in the areas falling under their jurisdiction.

After Kanika was tested positive many noble politics self quarantined themselves. However, Taj Lucknow denied hosting any party at their premise and rolled out a statement on their social media handle.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest.



As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

Actor Rishi Kapoor who is usually very vocal about his thoughts slammed the singer saying, 'some Kapoor's have a tough time'.

Aaj kal kuch “Kapoor”logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di! pic.twitter.com/gPyHJvGGaY — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

His series of tweets went on for a while as he went on to blame Lucknow's for not screening the guests properly.

Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn’t have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

I appreciate, believe and respect The Taj Hotels has for all its guests regarding safety and security. Please tell this to the Media and the concerned Government. Unnecessarily the lady concerned is being victimized. With your strict measures surely she wasn’t carrying the virus. https://t.co/nLihhM3vyT — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 21, 2020

For the unversed Kanika returned from London on March 10. The next very day, on March 11, she traveled to Lucknow. Of course, she took a flight and came in contact with several people. And then, she took part in three-four social gatherings.

On Friday morning, Kanika was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Kanika's father's statement

She was normal when she came to Lucknow and had no signs of any illness. In fact, she attended three-four social gathering while she was here. We also visited Kanpur for a day where her nana-nani lives. Then we were busy shifting our home, It was only two days ago that Kanika had a slight fever, a running nose, and cough, so we consulted our family doctor who suggested that we send her samples for testing for COVID-19. So we called up the CMO and requested him for the tests which unfortunately came out positive for Kanika. But we have been in isolation for the past three days and have confined ourselves in our home. The health department is sending a team to collect my wife and my samples too. Our whole family will be tested now.

Kanika confirms that she has tested positive for COVID-19

Kanika posted about her test on Instagram, "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. The contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.

At this stage, I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like the normal flu and a mild fever, however, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind! Take care."

Contrasting statements from Kanika and her father

While speaking to a news portal, Kanika's father Rajiv Kapoor stated that the singer had attended three parties after arriving and may have come in contact with around 350-400 people at that time. However, in her statement, the singer said that she had attended a small get together on March 13 and that her father can't say that she was at three parties. The 'Baby Doll' singer further added that she tried not to contaminate others and was wearing gloves all of last week.

Manmeet of Meet Brother's fame talks about Kanika's health

This is not the time to feel confident or be daring. I spoke to her and she said it is pretty mild. Not just that, her grandmother was also in touch with her. That is the part Harmeet now me and (my brother) are both worried about. I just hope that it does not affect others.

Parts of Lucknow shut down

Soon after Kanika Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, the Lucknow administration shut down a large part of the trans-Gomti area where she was staying. According to IANS, the district administration ordered a shutdown of all shops and commercial establishments except medicine shops, gas agencies, hospitals and pharmacists in Mahanagar, Khurram Nagar, Tedhi Pulia, Abrar Nagar and along the Kukrail nullah, Rahim Nagar and Kapoorthala. All restaurants were also closed as a precautionary measure. The report also stated that residents living in the building where Kanika Kapoor was staying have started leaving their apartments.

For anyone who is aware of the disease, the symptoms take two-14 days to show up. It is advisable to stay in self-quarantine until then. But that's not what Kanika Kapoor did.