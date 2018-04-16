Kerala is the only state that Bigg Boss show is yet to make its debut. After the regional versions of the show came in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu in their respective states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the popular reality show is reportedly gearing up to come in Malayalam.

It will be hosted by none other than Mohanlal.

Stars like Mammootty and Suresh Gopi were also said to be in the race to host the show but Mohanlal finally got the chance. It has to be noted that the Malayalam star recently anchored 'Lalsalam', a chat show with the actors and crew who worked with him in his movies.

Reports say that the Malayalam version of Bigg Boss will be shot in a specially-erected set in Kochi. The makers plans to air the show in June.

Bigg Boss is the Indian version of the international reality show Big Brother. After the format tasted success in Hindi, it was brought to south India with Kannada version hosted by Kiccha Sudeep.

Last year, Tamil version with Kamal Haasan and Telugu version with Jr NTR as the anchor were launched. All the three versions in south India have met with success.

The show will witness 15 contestants primarily from film and TV fraternity. During their time in the Bigg Boss house, the inmates will be completely disconnected from the external world — without newspapers, mobiles, internet, etc. for 100 days.

Every week there will be an elimination and the person with the highest votes will win the trophy in the end along with a big prize amount.