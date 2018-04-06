Ajith Poojappura, whose last was a comedy, Anghanethanne Nethave Anjettennam Pinnale, has returned to Mollywood with Mammootty's latest movie Parole. Time around Poojappura hasn't return as a director but as the writer of the drama. Sharrath Sandith, who has worked with Mammootty earlier in a TV commercial, is making his Mollywood debut with this movie which is bankrolled by Antony D'Cruz.

Iniya plays Mammootty's wife in the film, where her family migrates from Thrissur to Pala - Thodupuzha region. Miya, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Prabhakar, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Krishna Kumar and many others are part of the cast.

Sharreth has scored the music for Parole, Loganathan Srinivasan has handled the cinematography department, while Suresh Urs has edited the film.

Parole is based on real-life incidents and characters. It has a touching storyline, which has all the necessary commercial elements as well. Mammootty plays the role of a communist leader (Alex). Just like an ordinary man, he wants his family members to be happy. But some unforeseen incidents lead to his arrest and he is sent to jail. The challenge for him is to solve this mystery after coming out of the prison on parole.

Review:

The movie's gripping trailer has garnered a lot of curiosity. Mammootty's earlier movies which have similar plots such as Munnariyippu, Bhoothakkannadi, and Mathilukal have won the viewers' appreciation. Can Parole bring a similar effect on the audience? Find it out in their words here: