After Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini has spoken about a series of allegations against Bollywood. The senior Bollywood actress said if there is a stain, you wash it off and it goes.

The suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has had an adverse effect on the Hindi film industry with many people criticising nepotism, movie mafia and drug abuse in it. Most of the celebs kept mum on these charges. But MP Jaya Bachchan spoke about how the film industry has been helping the country at the session in Rajya Sabha and urged the government to provide security to the industry.

Days after Jaya Bachchan spoke about the attempts to vilify the film industry, Hema Malini backed her sentiment on Bollywood. "I want to tell people, Bollywood beautiful place, a creative world, it is an art and culture industry... I feel very hurt when I hear people talking so bad about it, about drugs and things like that...Where doesn't it happen? But if there is a stain, you wash it off and it goes. The stain on Bollywood will also go," she told NDTV.

Talking about legends, Hema Malini said, "So many great artistes... matinee idols were gods in human form. People used to wonder whether they were artistes or God. Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Amit-ji - they are all examples of luminaries who made Bollywood synonymous with everything Indian. Bollywood is India. I can't take it when they ridicule our industry like this."

Hema Malini spoke also about nepotism and said, "If somebody's son or daughter joins the industry, it is not a given that they become superstars. Talent and luck matters. So many contributed to this industry - Hrisihkesh Mukherjee, Bimal Roy, Gulzar, Ramesh Sippy, Subhash Ghai...You cannot pull down the industry in one minute."