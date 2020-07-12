After coronavirus struck the Bachchan family infecting Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, rumours started doing the rounds that veteran actor Hema Malini had been tested positive for COVID.

However, her daughter Esha Deol has rubbished the reports and said her mother is fit and doing well.

"My mother@dreamgirlhema is fit & fine! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don't react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern," Esha Deol tweeted.

The veteran actor's fans were relieved after reading Esha's tweet. "God bless hemaji..lots of love to hemaji," wrote one, while another said: "Stay happy and healthy Deol family."

Meanwhile, Hema on Sunday tweeted to wish for Amitabh Bachchan's good health after he shared that he has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

"Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. I pray for his well being & I'm sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely," she wrote in her tweet.