It seems Krushna Abhishek is on an apologising spree. After seeking apology from his mama Govinda, Krushna has apologised to John Abraham for unintentionally insulting him on his show.

What exactly happened?

There was a time when Krushna's jokes on celebs during his show, 'Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza' left many celebs miffed. One of them was his close friend John Abraham. It was Krushna's never-ending jokes on John's expressions and his films like Paap which upset John and he left the shoot midway. "John and I have known each other for many years now and he is the only Bollywood actor who called me when my father passed away recently. I am really sad that I upset him. I was cracking jokes on his earlier films like 'Paap'. That's when he told me that those were his favourite films," Krushna had told Bombay Times.

"Sometime later, when he refused to shake a leg with Sonakshi and me on stage, I realised that he was upset. He soon walked out and I ran after him, but he left. I want to apologise to him; I haven't slept since the last few days because of this. I specially flew down from my shoot in Kulu Manali because John had agreed to be on the show. I hope he understands and forgives me," he had added.

John's reaction

Much later, when John was asked to comment on the entire fiasco, a visibly angry John had said, "I feel I won't comment on it otherwise I will give them more importance than they deserve."

Later, Krushna had said that John has been one of the nicest and most genuine celebs in the industry and he did not want to lose out on a good friend. He thus apologised to John several times but to no avail.

Apologises again

Now, Krushna has told Sidharth Kannan on his podcast show, "I also texted and apologised to him. But he just doesn't respond." He also said that he would use this platform to apologise to John once again.