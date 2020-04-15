Director SS Rajamouli, who recently faced criticism for not making generous contribution, has requested people to donate to safeguard health workers and the police, who are protecting us from the coronavirus.

SS Rajamouli, who is busy with the production of RRR movie, raised his concern over the coronavirus in a recent interview. "We are in an unprecedented situation. I just want to appeal to the people to take the government's instructions seriously. Many are doing that but a few aren't taking it seriously, and that can cause serious damage to them and the whole society," the director told Rediff.

Meanwhile, the director requested people for donation. Rajamouli added, "The health workers and the police are our protection force, our army in this war against the coronavirus. They are risking their lives every day to keep our country safe. They are in serious need of masks, sanitisers and personal protection equipment. Please make donations in whatever capacity you can."

SS Rajamouli is the highest paid film director in India as he gets over Rs 50 crore as remuneration for a film. While many Tollywood were donating crores of rupees for the Corona Crisis Charity, the director remained silent about it. He surprised everyone by adding his name to the charity of producer DVV Danayya, who paid Rs 10 lakh. He faced a lot of criticism for it.

However, SS Rajamouli revealed in an interview that he and his RRR team donated Personal Protective Equipment to doctors, nurses and to Police, to help them safeguard themselves. Sources close to him say that he and his family are have been doing charity for a long time. They are also giving essentials to many daily wage workers of their film RRR, but they don't publicise about it.

Talking about criticism, the source said that Rajamouli is not bothered about it. "Those web media folks have criticised a great personality like Ramoji Rao when he donated 20 crores and today they will criticise Rajamouli too. But let them announce what they have donated for the poor," a news portal quoted the source as saying.