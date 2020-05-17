Actress Jessica Alba will star in Netflix's action thriller 'Trigger Warning' helmed by director Mouly Surya who directed 'Marlina the Murderer in Four Act', Indonesia's foreign film submission for 91st Oscars.

The streaming giant made announcement on its Twitter handle.

The film is centered around a disturbed woman (Jessica) who inherits a bar owned by her grandfather and soon finds the truth behind his untimely death.

Netflix using Extraction formula

After the success of the action film 'Extraction' featuring Chris Hemsworth following the announcement of its sequel, Netflix is expecting to replicate the same from Jessica's 'Trigger Warning'.

Extraction became the biggest hit of Netflix with reportedly 90 million accounts watching the film and a sequel is in works with screenwriter Joe Russo.

Josh Olson will pen the storyline and John Brancato who is known for projects like Terminator Salvation and sci-fi movie Surrogates starring Bruce Willis.

Jessica Alba is known for Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of Silver Surfer, and her latest project is Spectrum's action crime series L.A's Finest.

Apart from acting, Jessica has co-founded The Honest Company, a consumer goods company that sells baby, personal, and household products.