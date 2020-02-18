After stylish star Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda and Shiva Kandukuri have made a donation to the Film Newscasters Association of Electronic Media (FNAEM). They are impressed with its work for the welfare of film journalists.

The FNAEM has been set up to protect the Electronic and Web Media journalist during the emergency and unexpected situations. Producer Belamakonda Suresh and his son Sai Srinivas donated Rs 10 lakh to this Association. Later, megastar Chiranjeevi and stylish star Allu Arjun came forward to show their generosity and donate Rs 10 lakh each.

Vijay Devarakonda is the latest to join the league of Tollywood celebrities, who have shown their generous side to the FNAEM. The star actor has contributed Rs 5 lakh to the Association that has been into the highly commendable work of providing health insurance and other benefits to journalists.

Talking about its initiatives, Vijay Devarakonda said, "I am impressed on learning about the activities undertaken by the Association and have decided to lend my helping hand. The Association is carrying out several good deeds by providing health insurance to all its members. I am happy to be a part of this endeavour."

Actor Shiva Kandukuri has also done his bit to support the cause of the Association. The actor donated Rs 1 lakh to it to mark his birthday. Talking about the FNAEM, he said that he is extremely happy to donate for the noble cause of the Association's welfare activities.

However, Vijay Devarakonda released his latest outing World Famous Lover as Valentine's Day treat on February 14. The movie opened to a good response at the box office on Friday, but a mixed word of mouth took a toll on its collection on the following days. The film is now heading to become a disaster.