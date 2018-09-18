Close on the heels of a gang-rape of a teenager from Rewari, another woman hailing from the district in Haryana has alleged that she was gang-raped by two men in Jind district.

Jind police have lodged an FIR on the complaint of the woman, who is a widow. The woman had approached police in Julana in Jind alleging that she was gang-raped.

"The complaint was forwarded to the Women Police Station (in Jind) where the case was registered," Julana police station SHO Surender Singh said.

When contacted, an official of the women's police station in Jind said that the woman stated that she had come from Kosli in Rewari district to purchase some medicines in Jind.

"When she was near a chemist shop, two bike-borne men approached her and after enquiring about her health condition, offered alternate therapy to treat her," the official said.

The woman agreed to accompany them after they told her that they belonged to Poli village in Julana, the official said.

"The complainant further alleged that the two accused took her to some field where they raped her," she said.

Both the accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them. A case has been registered on the complaint of the woman under IPC Sections 376-D (gang-rape) and 366 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, a 19-year-old girl, hailing from Rewari, was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town while she was on her way to a coaching class last week.

She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field, police said.