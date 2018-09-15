Haryana Police have identified the main accused in the gang-rape case of a CBSE topper girl in Rewari as a serving defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan, news agency ANI reported. Haryana DGP BS Sandhu told media that the police were getting a warrant against the accused. He added that the remaining two accused will be nabbed soon.

"Medical report confirms rape. We've made multiple teams to nab the accused. I appeal to the people to give us any information they've regarding the case&have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for those who help us in cracking the case," Nuh SP Naazneen Bhasin tweeted on Saturday.

The condition of the victim is said to be stable. According to the Medical Superintendent of Rewari district hospital, Sudarshan Panwar, the victim is recovering from the trauma. Her X-ray and ultrasound reports have come out normal. "We will continue to review the victim's condition regularly," ANI quoted Panwar as saying.

The 19-year old victim, a CBSE exam topper, was kidnapped and then gang-raped by a group of men on September 12. The incident came to light on September 14 when the victim's parents filed a complaint with the police.

The victim was kidnapped by three men while she was on her way to a coaching centre near her village in Rewari. The men dragged her to a nearby field and raped her. According to the police, a few other men, who were present at the field, also took turns to rape her. After she became unconscious, she was dumped at a bus stand.

The victim's family members were initially threatened by the accused.