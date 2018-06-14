Thursday, June 14, could go either way for Mohammed Nalapad Haris, the son of Congress MLA NA Haris. Nalapad is currently in judicial custody in an attempt-to-murder case and the Karnataka High Court is set to deliver its verdict on his bail petition in the morning session.

The son of Congress MLA from the Shanthinagar constituency is accused of attacking a youth in a café in UB City on February 17.

The court proceedings have been going on for a while now and on Wednesday, June 13, Justice John Michael Cunha is said to have heard the matter for about two hours. He then reserved the verdict on Nalapad's bail plea for Thursday.

At the hearing, Nalapad's advocate B V Acharya said that even if the evidence is taken into consideration, the allegation clearly says he had only slapped and kicked Vidvat L and it did not amount to attempt-to-murder and Section 307 made no sense in this case, reported the Times of India.

Section 307 in the Indian Penal Code is a provision for attempt-to-murder and says: "Whoever does any act with such intention or knowledge, and under such circumstances that, if he by that act caused death, he would be guilty of murder." The punishment for it is imprisonment for a specified number of years and may extend to 10 years and penalty. In addition, if the person is hurt by the convict, the punishment could extend to life imprisonment or even death.

Acharya also said that the altercation had broken out in February over an argument on the spot and it wasn't a premeditated brawl. The advocate also noted that in case the court was worried that Nalapad came from an influential family and would pressurise the victim to withdraw the case, the court could grant the bail with strict, specified restrictions.