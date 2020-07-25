Hugely talented playback Singer Aditya Narayan has made a comeback to bollywood after almost 7 years with 'Mera Naam Kizzie' from the film Dil Bechara. Sung by Aditya Narayan, 'Mera Naam Kizzie' is composed by A.R Rahman.

The song also marks Aditya's comeback with Maestro A.R Rahman after 20 years. In 1999, Aditya sang 'Kahin Aag Lage' with Asha Bhosle, composed by A.R Rahman from the film Taal.

Talking about the song Aditya told the media, "Mera Naam Kizzie is my next Bollywood singing project after a gap of almost seven years so, the struggle is real. One day I got a call from A.R.Rahman's studio and they called me for the recording. Rahman sir was there in the studio and he personally decided to record me."

Describing the recording Aditya said, "Only thing going inside me was that Aditya you have to give your best and enjoy yourself. Later on when I was informed it was for Dil Bechara which is an adaption of Fault in our stars, was my favorite film and starred Sushant and Sanjana I was extremely thrilled. It's the first time I am singing for Sushant and obviously at that time I had no idea that it was the final time."

On Sushant, Aditya says, "As an artist I always really liked Sushant. He had a charming smile on his face every time we met."

Describing the love for A.R. Rahman, Aditya said, "Late back when I was kid, I sang for Mr. A.R. Rahman and I didn't know what big deal it was to sing for him and then being a grownup I realized how fortunate I was and always kept wondering when I will get the opportunity to sing again with him as a male playback singer in the feature film."

In 2013, Aditya gave two major hit songs "Tattad Tattad'' and "Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun" from the blockbuster film Ram-Leela starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.