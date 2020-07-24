Indian Idol 11 is over but the topic of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding continues to make noise in the industry. And now that season 12 is just round the corner, will Aditya be able to win Neha's heart on the sets of Indian Idol 12? Well, that is the question that everyone would want to know.

As the new season promises to being new talent on the stage, Neha, Vishal, Himesh and Aditya were seen sharing their excitement for the new season of Indian Idol. With that Aditya is all excited to meet Neha again and try his new tricks to woo her this season.

All the aspiring singers who are keen on making a name for themselves in the music industry get ready for the auditions as India's favorite singing reality Indian idol is coming back with its new season. The Ghar Se Manch Tak ka Safar will be easily accessible on the SonyLIV app, all the participant needs to upload their singing video on the app from July 25 onwards.

This time also the judging panel would have Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya.The first promo of Indian Idol was released recently which featured Aditya Narayan who would be hosting this season of Indian Idol as well. Not only that its the first time a host has presented the first look of Indian idol and has sung for it.

Neha Kakkar found the first promo of Indian idol extremely appealing and could not stop appreciating Aditya Narayan on how good he was in the promo. She found Aditya's energy in the promo vivacious and felt that anyone who would watch the promo will not be able to get the tune off their head.

Neha, expressing her excitement towards the promo, said "I loved the first promo of Indian Idol 12 and found it quite catchy. This promo will make everyone smile and the song is such that you cannot stop humming it. I am sure this promo would attract more and more aspiring singers to upload their best singing performance on Sony Liv app from 25th July onwards. Indian Idol has given many aspiring singers a platform to showcase their talent including me and will continue to do so. I am excited to see some extraordinary talent and wish all the participants good luck."