Aditya Chopra, who recorded his statement over Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide with the Mumbai Police on Saturday, 18 July, has spoken about his shelved project with the late actor. The filmmaker has reportedly told the cops that he has no issues working with the actor.

According to a report on Hindustan Times, Aditya Chopra was questioned about his dropped film Paani with Sushant Singh Rajput. Shekhar Kapoor was supposed to direct the film, but the movie did not materialise after being in discussions for months.

The son of Yash Chopra has reportedly told the cops that there were no issues with Sushant, but the film was shelved due to the creative differences with Shekhar Kapoor.

The actor had worked with Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films' Shuddh Desi Romance, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! His next film was supposed to be Paani. In order to work on this flick, he had turned down a few offers that include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela, but Paani did not take off.

Coming back to the investigation, the cops have recorded statements of 35 celebrities that include Sushant Singh Rajput's family members, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali among many others.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June at his residence. His death came as a shock since he was a successful actor and was billed as the next star of Bollywood.

Meanwhile, there are demands from celebrities and politicians to handover the case to the CBI.