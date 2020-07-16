Shekhar Suman has continued his demand for justice over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He has assured his followers on Twitter that this case would not die down like other cases.

He is hopeful of the case being handed over to the CBI after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy took interest in it and wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an inquiry by the central agency.

The TV actor has said that he will continue his fight as he does not wish to see the millions of people's prayers go waste. With the collective efforts of the people, Shekhar Suman thinks that they were able to shook the system.

Check out his series of Tweets:

Dear all,Thank you for making my voice strong all this while.Allow me to plz take a backseat now.since the family is completely silent on this,it's making me very uncomfortable to go on.i guess its their prerogative and we all shld respect that.

But i will be there behind all of you as a silent http://force.you have to just summon me and i will be there.i will be the happiest wen Sushant gets justice.Thank you each one of you.Thank you

@Swamy39

Whether our efforts bear fruit im not sure but we were able to show the world the strength of our collectivity ,unity and togetherness.That we were able to on the sheer dint of our persistence and conviction,shake the system and forced them to pay heed to us.

Let me make this very clear..ive not been threatened and i care a http://damn.im not backing out..i said im taking a back seat...there is a huge http://difference.im there but let the family come forward and give some statement.

I thought about it again and i realized i can't let down the emotions of so many ppl..i will have to continue leading the fight from the http://front.so wat if the family is not coming forward..Sushant was a public figure and we are fighting for him.

#justiceforSushantforum goes ahead with full force.We are hopefully nearing a #CBIEnquiryForSushant with

@Swamy39 stepping in.Let's hope more powerful politicians and more powerful ppl from the film industry join in.Amen.

Lots of ppl r dissuading me telling me there is no point pursuing Sushsnt's case saying it will just die down and nothing wd happen and i keep telling them,Not This Time,the emotions n prayers of millions of ppl will not go waste.#Wewillwinjusticefor Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. He was a successful actor and billed as the next star of Bollywood. So, his death came as a shock to the people across the nation.

The Mumbai police are investigating the case and summoned many big names of Bollywood that include Sanjay Leela Bhansali.