The filmmaking in the post-coronavirus days is expected to go for changes. Notably, filmmakers are likely to have second thoughts about shooting intimate scenes.

A few celebrities have already spoken about the issue and expressed their reservations on doing such sequences. Now, the latest buzz is that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has decided to do away with the intimate scene in his upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

There are already restrictions over maintaining social distancing on the shooting spots and the director has reportedly to drop the love scene between Alia Bhatt and her lover played by dancer Shantanu Maheshwari in the upcoming Hindi movie.

"I guess it's better to be safe than sorry in these troubled times. Physical intimacy would definitely be avoided in Bhansali's shooting. He will find another way of showing a romantic closeness," a source is quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Shoojit Sircar's Stand

Director Shoojit Sircar had earlier said that it will be difficult to shoot such sequences. "The first question is if the actors agree to do such scenes? The Film Guild of India has come up with some guidelines as to how shooting will be done. But it will all be trial and error. But it's going to be very difficult to shoot after the lockdown. It is going to take time because nobody has experienced this before and it is going to be a fresh start," he was quoted as saying.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical film based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The movie, which started its shooting in December 2020, was scheduled to release in September, but the release is likely to be postponed due to the lockdown over coronavirus outbreak.

The film has Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in the leads.