Aditi Rao Hydari is basking in the success of recently released Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series has Aditi playing the role of 'Bibbojaan'. It was right before the release of the series that Aditi got engaged to actor Siddharth. The two had been dating for a few years now but the news of their engagement left everyone pleasantly surprised.

Aditi has called herself lucky for being engaged to Siddharth and added that it feels amazing. Aditi had revealed to Bollywood Bubble that she got engaged to Siddharth at a 400-year-old temple. She added that she wanted to keep it intimate and they went their to do the puja and got engaged there.

"I wanted to mark our beginning at a temple of my family which is 400 years old. I wanted to go there and do puja and we had a little engagement," she said.

"There were so many rumours going around, so to clarify them, we decided to put up this photo on Instagram because my mom told me, 'Please logo ko bata do, call aa rahe hai nonstop (Please tell people, we are getting non stop calls)," she added.

The couple had shared a picture flaunting their engagement rings and shared identical posts to share the good news with their fans and followers.

On the work front, Aditi has been receiving praise for her role in SLB's Heeramandi. Talking about her equation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she said that there was never any conflict between them but he did get angry at her during a scene. The Padmaavat actress said that she couldn't get the first mujra right. She revealed that she had just recovered from covid and with such heavy costume and jewellery she was unable to do the song justice.

The Delhi 6 actress added that even though Bhansali kept telling her and she understood what he wanted, she was unable to deliver. However, during the last take of the day, she finally managed to deliver.