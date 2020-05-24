Actor Siddharth is definitely the chocolate boy of Tamil cinema. He is popular for his lover boy roles in films across India and has come a long way. Today, he is definitely a pan-India star but currently doesn't have anything big on his kitty as of now. Just like the films he has been part of, the roles he did, his affairs with his co-stars are also popular enough. Well, let us take a lot at the top three popular affairs of the actor.

Friends of all his girlfriends have told them that Sid is a womaniser. While seeing them too, he was caught with other women, say reports.

Siddharth and Soha Ali Khan

Siddharth and his wife Meghna were living separately back then and it was rumoured that he was seeing another girl. Soon, it was revealed that he was romantically involved with Soha Ali Khan, who was his Rang De Basanthi co-star. There were even rumours that Soha was the reason behind Siddharth's separation with Meghana. However, their relationship did not last for too long. It is said that the couple broke up after Siddharth had an argument with Soha.

Siddharth and Shruti Haasan

Within a couple of months after breaking up with Soha, there were enough rumours churning out that he fell in love with Shruti Haasan. They both made Oh My Friend together in Telugu. In 2011, they have taken relationship to next level by moving in together. Shruti's father Kamal Haasan was more than happy to see them together.

A TOI report says, "They felt they should (be in a) live-in, given that they have never really fought with each other or had any sort of misunderstandings. Shruti is head over heels in love.

But soon, they called it a quit putting an end to their relationship which lasted for a year and a half. Apparently, the couple faced issues for a month before their break up and that's what led to their separation.

Siddharth and Samantha

This duo was all set to get married too. They even went to perform a puja together at Sri Kalahasthi, a temple town near Tirupathi. This couple was madly in love with each other. But soon, things started to go wrong in between them. In a recent interview, Samantha Akkineni told that her relationship with Siddharth was a bitter one, and that even would she be ending up becoming another Savithri of Indian cinema.

However, Samantha's friends had warned her about Siddharth's proximity with Kannada heroine Deepa Sannidhi, with whom he did Enakkul Oruvan.

A source told a daily, "Siddharth and Deepa have been spotted hanging out together quite a few times in the past. He was instrumental in her bagging the role in Enakkul Oruvan, and the couple's closeness could have caused the rift."