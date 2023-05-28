There have been quite a lot of expectations on Adipurush the Prabhas starrer. Directed by Om Raut, the film is made based on a few chapters of The Ramayana. The film is slated for release on June 16 and has Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh playing key roles.

So for the last few days, there have been quite a lot of rumours about the numbers quoted for the theatrical rights for Adipurush in the Telugu states. As the film was under the handover of UV Creations, the production house was doing the business. But today, UV Creations is officially out of this business and it has been taken over by another popular production house of Tollywood.

People Media Factory, the production house that is currently producing Pawan Kalyan's BRO and Prabhas' film with Maruthi Deluxe, has come forward to do the theatrical business for Adipurush. So finally, the deal has been set for a whopping amount of Rs 180 crores. The deal is said to have been set by Prabhas himself.

Also, always the Nizam is separate and the business in this area is handled by Dil Raju. In this area, the rights are said to have been quoted for Rs 90 crores.

RRR movie has had one of the highest theatrical businesses in Telugu states with Rs 191 crores and it is in the first position. Now Adipurush has become the next film to have been quoted the highest after RRR. And this movie is also likely to get a maximum number of theaters in Andhra Telangana as per the business. Along with this, trade sources predict that this film will reach the target in a short time if there is good talk.

Distributors from several districts of Andhra Pradesh are ready to the amount quoted by the production house to buy the distribution rights off Adipurush, especially after the release of the trailer that increased hype all across.