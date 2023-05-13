Pawan Kalyan is one of the busiest heroes in the South now. The actor is simultaneously working on four to five films and all of them have a separate fan base. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film which is the remake of the Tamil film Vinodaya Sitam. The Tamil film was directed by Samuthirakhani who even played the lead role in the film. He is directing the Telugu version which has Sai Dharam Tej as well as Pawan Kalyan.

Since the last couple of days, there have been rumours about the title of the film and it is said to have been titled BRO. An official confirmation on the same is awaited and is expected to be out soon.

This film will be hitting the screens on July 28 and right now, the makers are working on the post-production works. Priya Prakash Warrier, Kethika Sharma and Surya Shrinivas are playing pivotal roles in the film which is expected to become a blockbuster hit at the box office.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan has Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film is based on the history of Telangana. He also has a film called OG directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. The film recently went on floors in Mumbai.

Priyanka Arul Mohan is playing the leading lady in this film. A glimpse of his other next called Ustaad Bhagat Singh was unveiled recently and took the internet on a rampage. Directed by Harish Shankar, this film has Sreeleela. Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan, together, made Gababr Singh earlier and to date, it is one of the biggest hits of the Telugu film industry.