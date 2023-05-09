The trailer of magnum opus Adipurush was dropped worldwide on Tuesday afternoon. The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai based on Ramayan the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. Apart from the stellar cast the film also has Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.

Prabhas's fans were also present at the auditorium and chanted "Jai Shree Ram". Wearing saffron traditional attire and the saffron flag, moviegoers were pumped up for the grand trailer launch.

The cast present there were emotional and elated as after a long wait they were showing the trailer to the world.

Prabhas wore a simple blue outfit, while Kriti Sanon exuded elegance in a white and golden bordered saree looking no less than a goddess.

Let's take a look at what stars spoke at the launch event

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's candid shots were captured by paparazzi and fans.

One with all the cast and crew ?at the Launch Event #AdipurushTrailer pic.twitter.com/WfNAXsfvMJ — T-Series (@TSeries) May 9, 2023

The actress said "Prabhas is as simple as Prabhu Shri Ram" , upon hearing this the fans and media chanted Jai Shree Ram.

After which, Prabhas chanted "Jai Shree Ram". He also spoke about playing Raghav.

Kriti Sanon gets emotional said. "Today I am very emotional, we all were watching the trailer with all of you and it gave me goosebumps. We all had a different experience of shooting the time. I want to thank Om for believing in me as Janaki. You had faith in me that I could play that role because there are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed. I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure, and has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered."

Sunny Singh dedicated the role to his father and opens up about how his late mother's last words motivated him to work. He thanked the team for giving him a chance to be a part of the film.

Sunny said, "It was a surreal feeling to shoot for the film. It's very emotional for me and she used to tell me to give me 100 per cent. I lost my mother 6-7 mothers. It's an emotional moment for me."

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, will be released globally on 16th June 2023.