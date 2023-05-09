And the wait is over, Adipurush's trailer was dropped on Tuesday afternoon. The launch event was held in Mumbai with fans of Prabhas and Kriti chanting "Jai Shree Ram, Jai Siya Ram".

Adipurush is based on Ramayan the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. Apart from the stellar cast the film also has Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles

Which actor essays what role in Adipurush

Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

About the trailer

The 'Adipurush' trailer is a visual spectacle the BGM of Jai Shree Ram will give you goosebumps, the sequences are well-researched and are explains how Raghav became Lord Ram, the role of Sita Mata and much more. The detailing in the trailer and the acting nuances by the cast make the film one of the most highly anticipated films in 2023.

The VFX was one of the talking points for the makers of Adipurush as the netizens slammed the team for 'shoddy' and animated-looking visuals. However, the team has worked hard and tried their best to rework the VFX and not make it look caricaturish or like an animated movie. In fact, now, the audiences will be transported to a mythical and mesmerizing world, one that is almost like a painting brought to life on the big screen. The film revisits a golden chapter in Indian history, adding an air of authenticity and grandeur to an already captivating story.

With its top-notch visual effects, colossal scale, gripping plot, and stellar performances, the trailer provides a tantalising glimpse into the world of 'Adipurush.'

On Monday, the film's trailer was screened for select fans of the lead star Prabhas in Hyderabad. The event was attended by Prabhas as well as the film's other stars, and director Om Raut.

Some clips from the Telugu language trailer were even leaked by fan clubs online, praising Prabhas' screen presence as well as the visual effects, which they said were a vast improvement over the teaser.

Take a look at what the netizens have to say about the trailer.

More than the trailer Prabhas's fans have lauded the captivating act of the Pan India star.

GOOSEBUMPS STUFF, whatta a trailer mahn, was very disappointed with the teaser earlier, but now the clothings, the visuals, dialogues, music, everything looks perfect. Will smash every existing box office record. #AdipurushTrailer

An ardent fan of Prabhas mentioned, "Prabhas is not simply acting, he is just living his character."

A user wrote, "What an epic it is, Literally he is the only one who can give the best to the audience. Thanks Man for doing this Roles . Forever Proud of you. Neeku kaka inkevariki ayya fanism chesedh."

Another wrote, "VFX looks top-notch. The dialogues are also decent. The BGM is too good. I'm super excited to watch it in the theater. A decent job has been done by Prabhas and Om Rawat. Teaser was disappointing but this trailer is lit. Jai Shree Ra."

Much Much Much Better Than Teaser>>>??

Much Much Much Better Than Teaser>>>??

Prabhas Come Back Feels?#AdipurushTrailer

The third one said, "This single scene of Bajrang Bali lifting mountain will fill theatres with claps and whistles."

The fourth one averred, "GOOSEBUMPS STUFF, whatta a trailer mahn, was very disappointed with the teaser earlier, but now the clothings, the visuals, dialogues, music, everything looks perfect. Will smash every existing box office record. #AdipurushTrailer."

"Team deserves applause for that comeback," wrote one fan.

Another commented, "The way Adipurush team have worked hard and have taken all the suggestions shows their devotion towards our religious sentiments and they need to be applauded for this."

What an epic it is,Literally he is the only one who can give the best to the audience

Thanks Man for doing this Roles ???

Forever Proud of you ???‍♀️

Neeku kaka inkevariki ayya fanism chesedhi ?? #Prabhas? #AdipurushTrailer

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch, Kriti Sanon said, "Prabhas is as simple as Prabhu Shri Ram."