The Telugu movie Chatrapati is one of the biggest all-time hits in the industry. Directed by Rajamouli, the film has Prabhas and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. It is an action drama with a mother sentiment and is still a favourite for many. Chatrapathi, for its making, dialogues and performances, is something that people will still want to watch again and again for the thrill and adrenal line rush it offers. This film released during the initial stages of Prabhas' career and emerged being one of the strongest pillars in his filmography.

Remake after 18 long years

This film was released in the year 2005 and after 18 long years, it has been re-made in Hindi. The Hindi version of Chatrapati was directed by VV Vinayak and has Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead role. While the Hindi film hits screens on 12th May, it was washed away quite soon from the theaters and the Hindi audiences refused to accept this film.

How much did it collect?

The makers of the film spent Rs 50 crore in the making but collected Rs 2.5 crore at the box office across the country. While Sreenivas had huge hopes for this film and worked on it for more than 3 years, the result is something he never thought of. The producers of the film left no stone unturned when it comes to production quality and promotion of the film but it is clear that the audiences are not interested in watching it.

Was it a bad idea?

While Telugu cinema is doing amazingly well across the country, and the globe, remaking an 18-year-old again for definitely not a great idea. Sreenivas is still yet to make a mark for himself in the Telugu film industry but yet, chose to prove his acting mettle in Bollywood. It is time for Sreenivas to change his strategy and focus on doing something that will make the audiences come to the theatre to watch him.