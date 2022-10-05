Director Om Raut has reacted to the backlash that Adipurush's teaser has received ever since its release. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. Soon after the teaser was launched at a grand scale in Ayodhya, it has been through a lot of trolling and backlash.

Many have called the film copies of various other Hollywood films and many have criticised the film's amateurish VFX.

What director Om Raut said

Om Raut recently opened up about the whole backlash and revealed that the film is never supposed to be watch on the small screen. He added that it is meant for the big screen and the small screen can never do justice to the film. He said he was disheartened with the backlash but not surprised.

"I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can't bring it down to a mobile phone. That's an environment I can't control. Given a choice, I'd never put it on YouTube but that's the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience," Indian Express quoted him saying.

He elaborates

"My partner and the studio (T-Series) is the largest YouTube channel in the world. This film does require audience that comes to cinema halls very rarely— primarily the senior citizen generation that doesn't come to cinemas, or people from remote locations who don't have access to theaters. We need those people to come and see the film because it's Ramayana...We need to reach a wider audience and get them excited. So, as I said, I was not surprised because it's not made for smaller screen. It's made for a larger screen and I can't consume it on a smaller screen," he added.