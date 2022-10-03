After months of anxious wait, the teaser of Prabhas' had its release on October 02. However, the teaser has literally shattered all the expectations surrounding the film, as the visuals were poorly crafted, while the visual effects seem mediocre.

The teaser of Adipurush, however, begins in a very interesting manner, where Prabhas can be sitting underwater in a meditating posture. But from the very next frame, we see some amateurish VFX works blended with visuals which we have witnessed in several Hollywood movies.

From Hanuman carrying Lord Rama on his shoulders to Ravana flaunting his ten heads; Adipurush teaser has it all. The teaser still lacked that quality as audiences expected something big from a movie made with a budget of Rs. 500 crores.

After seeing the teaser of this film, most of the audiences would have remembered Shankar's 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai. Despite being a film with a plain storyline, 2.0 was top-notch in its technical side and the visuals were a sheer treat to watch, and that impeccability of visuals is missing in the Adipurush teaser.

Some of the scenes in the Adipurush teaser seem copied and pasted from King Kong movies, while some others reminded us of films like Harry Potter and Avengers.

After watching the teaser, some of the audiences started hailing the Ramayana and Jai Hanuman series which were aired on television in the 1990s. Even though the technology was not greatly advanced during those days, makers of these serials made top-rated visuals with uncompromising production value.

Let us hope that the makers of Adipurush will learn a lesson from the teaser, and will come out with something big as they gear up with the final cut of this movie.

Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the lead antagonist in this Om Raut directorial. The supporting star cast includes Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Sonal Chauhan.