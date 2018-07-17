Global sportswear maker Adidas announced that it has committed to using only recycled plastic by 2024. The pledge to eliminate the use of "virgin" plastic includes polyester. Used in everything from t-shirts to sports bras, the material is popular in sportswear because it dries quickly and weighs little, reports CNN.

Adidas said on Monday that it would stop using virgin plastic in its offices, retail outlets, warehouses and distribution centres, a move that would save an estimated 40 tonnes of plastic per year, starting from 2018.

It also said its apparel line for the spring and summer of 2019 will contain around 4 percent recycled polyester. The German company is expecting a sharp increase in sales of its Parley shoes, which are made with plastic waste that has been intercepted before it reaches the ocean.

While still a small share of its global sales, Adidas expects purchases to jump to 5 million pairs this year compared to 1 million in 2017.

Adidas is the latest in a series of global companies that have pledged to reduce plastic use, CNN reported. Coffee retail giant Starbucks plans to eliminate plastic straws from its stores, and McDonald's is trying out a similar programme in the UK and Ireland. Swedish furniture major IKEA is also phasing out single-use plastic from its stores and restaurants.

Global use of plastic has increased 20-fold over the past 50 years and is expected to double again in the next 20 years. The material is cheap and versatile, but governments and consumers are increasingly aware of its huge environmental costs.

Research shows there will be more plastic than fish by weight in the world's oceans by 2050. On a global basis, only 14 per cent of plastic is collected for recycling.