Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been allegedly cheated of over Rs 1.50 crore by a trio who talked him into investing in a couple of projects with good returns, officials said here on Friday.

The three persons, who were Oberoi's business associates, tricked him into investing money in an event management and film production firm with the promise of good return, but instead misappropriated the money.

The actor's financial advisor, Deven Bafna, a chartered accountant, lodged a complaint against the three 'cheats' - who allegedly have similar previous accusations against them - with the MIDC police station.

The accused include Sanjay Saha, his mother Nandita and partner Radhika Nanda, who reportedly coaxed Oberoi with the lucrative investment proposal, but later ended up frittering away the funds on themselves.

The deal is said to have taken place over a year ago, and the fraud came to light around April 2022, after which the actor's financial team kept track of the accounts that helped detect the scam.

"An FIR has been lodged in the matter against the three accused and further investigation is underway," said an official.

