While it has been decades since Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moved on, there are many who can't help but linger onto their old relationship. The Mastizaade actor was asked about going public about his relationship with Aishwarya during the initial phase of his career. Though the actor refused to comment on his relationship, he did share words of wisdom for new actors.

Vivek refuses to answer question on Aishwarya

Vivek said that while the talks on his relationship is "done and dusted", one should always keep career as priority. He said one should never give anyone the opportunity to attack them on anything personal as it shifts focus from their work.

"Not that I am going to answer this question because it's done and dusted. But, for any youth, young talented people who are watching today, just remember one thing in life if you are really focused and committed to your work, and you're giving it your hundred per cent, it happens everywhere I see it everywhere, my only advice is that see if they can't attack you on your professionalism, if they can't attack you on your talent, if they can't attack you on the work you do, don't give them an opportunity to attack you on something else and shift the focus," said.

The Saathiya actor went on to add, "Don't do that, that would be a disservice to yourself and to your commitment to your career." Oberoi has often spoken about his relationship with Aishwarya Rai, how things fell out and his alleged rivalry with Salman Khan.