Veteran actor Salim Ghouse, who appeared in several Bollywood and Tamil movies, died on April 28 due to cardiac arrest. He was aged 70.

According to reports, Ghouse complained of chest pain on Wednesday night, and he was soon taken to the hospital. However, he took his last breath today morning.

Cardiac arrest is the death cause

"We took him to Kokilaben Hospital last night, and he passed away this morning. He hated grieving and wanted life to go on. He didn't suffer, he wouldn't have liked being dependent on anyone. He was a man with a lot of self-respect," Ghouse's wife Anita Salim told the Indian Express.

Salim Ghouse: A versatile actor with an incredible filmography

The actor is popular in South India for his roles in films such as Kamal Haasan's Vettri Vizhaa, in which he played Zinda, and Mohanlal starrer Thazhvaram in which he played the antagonist.

The legendary actor had recently made a comeback with the Andrea-starrer Kaa in Tamil, which was released in April, after his last Hindi film, 'Well Done Abba' in 2010. Salim Ghouse played the role of a wildlife warden in the movie.

Ghouse's acting career began in 1978, with the film Swarg Narak, and he went on to appear in films such as Chakra (1981), Saaransh (1984), Mohan Joshi's Hazir Ho! (1984), and others.

He also appeared in several Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit's Koyla, Saaransh, Mujrim, Shapath, Soldier, and Aks.

Though his appearances in films such as "Chinna Gounder" and "Thiruda Thiruda" are famous, his performance as Vedhanayagam in Vijay's "Vettaikaaran" wowed the Tamil audience.

He has also appeared on a number of television shows.

Salim Ghouse was a well-known personality in the theatre world too, with roles in Kim, The Perfect Murder, The Deceivers, and The Maharaja's Daughter.