The Bombay High Court on Friday, November 27, set aside Bombay Municipality Corporation notices to Hindi film actress Kangana Ranaut which were issued on the 7th and 9th of September 2020.

The Court called the demolition at her place as an action which was done with malafide intent. The High Court has also ordered that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition.

Demolition of Kangana's property

The Bombay High Court said that the valuer will submit the report to the court after which it will pass an order on the compensation that has to be given to actress Kangana Ranaut. The court simultaneously also asked the 'Judgemental Hai Kya' actress to show restrain while making comments on social media and otherwise.

Reacting to the judgement, Kangana Ranaut tweeted," When an individual stands against the government and wins, it's not the victory of the individual but it's the victory of the democracy.

Thank you, everyone, who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams.Its only cause you to play a villain so I can be a HERO."

On September 9, the Bombay Municipal Corporation partially demolished Kangana Ranaut's property in Mumbai. A few Bollywood personalities such as Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, Renuka Sahana, condemned the authorities for this act of revenge done on the part of the state government.

Kangana Ranaut had then arrived in Mumbai with Y plus security which was provided to her by the Central Government after she had requested for protection. In a video which was uploaded from her social media account, she had challenged the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray that she will fight back for the injustice which was done to her.