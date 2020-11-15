Actress Kangana Ranaut is busy with her brother's wedding rituals. However, the actress got time in her immensely busy schedule and tweeted about the ban on firecrackers during Diwali.

To an appeal by the government as well as the leading celebrities on social media, the Queen actress said that if no crackers for Diwali then beheading of trees should not be allowed on Christmas. She also added that cruelty to animals should also be stopped during Eid.

Kangana shared a Tweet of Shahzad Poonawala. He Tweeted, "If Diwali is celebrated without firecrackers to save the environment, then Christmas should also be celebrated without cutting trees to save the earth." Make sure this tweet is seen by every 'liberal' and react to it. (sic).

Responding to Shahzad Poonawala tweet, Queen actress wrote, 'Let's make Diwali cracker-free, don't cut trees on Christmas and make Eid cruelty free on animals ... Do all vigilant Liberals agree with me? If not, it is easy to see what you want, but it is not clear what and how you want it. Ask yourself what the reasons behind your black desires are. '

Kangana Ranaut's Tweet was enough to strike a debate on Social Media.

.A few Twitter users supported Kangana Ranaut's tweet. A user wrote, "Ohh full year they forget about pollution. Only during Deepawali they wake up from sleep and ban it either ban completely or don't ban...y hypocrisy 4 to 5 hours of crackers are not going to increase the pollution. Still, these idiots have to habit to poke their nose everywhere."

Another user wrote, "WTH.. How difficult is it to understand that the smoke from crackers is directly linked people battling from Covid.???, especially older ones." (sic).

