The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday raided the premises of nine officials in 11 districts across Karnataka for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to their income, an official said on Tuesday.

"The raids and searches were conducted in 28 places belonging to nine officials in 11 districts across the state in connection with their illegal assets," ACB Superintendent of Police, Kuldeep Kumar Jain, told IANS here.

Details of the raids

The premises of the following nine officials were searched:

Nirmiti Kendra project director Krishnegowa in Chikkaballapur district and his brother's place in Kolar district The flats of deputy chief electrical inspector H.S. Chikkannavara at Angola, Golambhavi village and Kittur Rani Chennammanagar in Belagavi district The residence and office of Mysuru town planning joint director Subramanya Yaddar at Udupi and his mother's house at Karwar Office and house of power distributor Chescom superintendent engineer Munigopal Raju in Mysuru and Kanakapura in Ramanagar district Residence and office of Mysuru RTO official Channaveerappa at Mandya and in Mysuru Office and house of power distributor Gescom's official Raju Pattar in Yadgir district Residence and office of Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force police inspector Victor Simon and houses of his father and father-in-law in the city Two houses of Bruhat Benganluru Mahanagara Palike junior engineer K. Subramanayam in Bengaluru Residences of factories K.M. Pratham at Davangere and Bengaluru

(With inputs from IANS)